Nike's New Retro-Flavored Sneaker Is Like a Cortez Sequel

Written by Morgan Smith

Even Nike's newest sneakers are old. Translation: Nike's latest models continue to draw inspiration from the brand's most classic sneakers, making these brand-new designs feel and look like they've been here before.

Call it a Swoosh reincarnation, even.

Nike Pacific

Nike's new Pacific is one of those models, debuting as an all-new sneaker with the spirit of some of Nike's most classic runners. Specifically, the Pacific resembles a mashup of Nike's low-profile running shoes like the Cortez, LD-1000 , and maybe even a little Daybreak.

The Pacific's retro-coded design is coupled with traditional textures like leather, suede, and mesh. The sneaker is also rounded out with a classic herringbone gum sole for grip and a genuine '70s sneaker vibe.

Nike finishes the Pacific off with a cushy foam sole and a slightly puffy Swoosh, bringing some new-age styling to the model.

Nike is giving the Pacific a sizable rollout, too. So far, the model has appeared in a few colorways, including pink, black-and-white, beige, and white.

Most recently, the Pacific sneaker surfaced in a "Forrest Gump"-ish red, white, and blue color scheme, which is expected to release sometime during the Fall 2025 season. This colorway alone makes it look like Cortez's little cousin.

Nike's Pacific is one of several affordable models being pushed by sportswear giant this year. Nike also released the Uplift, a $65 modern running-style sneaker designed with trendy beefed-up soles. Then, Nike's V5 RNR surfaced as another chunky sneaker with a '00s-coded techy look similar to ASICS. Its price tag was just $90.

Nike's Pacific sneakers? The slim, retro-flavored sneaker will retail for $75 and is already up for grabs at Nordstrom. The shoes are also available at select international Nike stores, which could mean a wider release is on the horizon.

If I may, it sounds like Nike's Pacific sneaker is ready to go coastal.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
