Nike's Latest Beautifully Beefy Running Shoe Will Only Cost You $65

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

When I heard Nike's brand-new Uplift SC sneaker would be just $65, I had to rub my eyes and blink twice. An entirely new Nike model for under $20? It can't be true...can it?

Oh, it's real. Nike recently unleashed the new running shoe style that is packed with immensely cushy details and durable protection for runs and gym sessions. Most notably, the Nike shoe offers up this super beefed-up sole and heel infused with Nike's foam cushioning technology, giving the shoe this unmistakably chunky shape similar to the Air Max DN (that's the OG, not the crazy-advanced DN8).

Talk about a truly uplifting ride.

Nike has given the Uplift sneaker a pretty quiet debut, launching the all-new model in lowkey colorways like black/white, all-black, and a creamy "Phantom" colorway.

Although, there's one exception to this calm lineup: a bright pink and black Uplift sneaker known as the "Pink Foam" colorway. Something for runners looking to keep up their girlcore aesthetic.

The new Uplift sneaker is currently available at some select international Nike stores. But for the stateside Nike fans looking to cop, you can catch them at "bang-for-your-buck" retailers like DSW and Famous Footwear.

Nike's Uplift is just the start. A wave of affordable Nike sneakers is coming, with V5 RNR "dad shoes" and LD 1000-coded Pacific sneakers ready to wash ashore in the new year.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
