Up, Up, and Away You'll Go, in Nike's Pegasus 41

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. Sponsored Story

In 1982, Nike's Pegasus model premiered, and would go on to revolutionize running shoes with its heel's innovative Air technology, catering to runners' natural stride and quickly becoming a community favorite.

Despite design challenges that failed to sustain or grow consumer interest, and a subsequent but brief stint of retirement in the early '90s, the Pegasus would return to form and has continued to evolve ever since. Most recently, it's been updated for the launch of the 41st(!) iteration, dropping June 5.

2024's Pegasus family includes models for every need, spanning trail-ready to waterproof versions. Amongst other things, they feature the patent ReactX foam technology, a new and improved version of the brand's beloved React foam – increased performance, reduced carbon footprint.

Available in a variety of colors, the Nike Pegasus 41 can be slotted neatly into the line up of your existing running gear – or be the new, bold, popping central piece of what they see when you flash by unassuming pedestrians.

Take Flight in the Nike Pegasus 41

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.