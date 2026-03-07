Warning: Nike’s Clean Basketball Sneaker Is Very Minty, Very Fresh

Nike's mint-flavored Sabrina 3 sneaker comes with a "warning label."

Sabrina Ionescu's third signature shoe doesn't literally feature a warning label (although there's a pearly limited-edition pair which features a New York Liberty torch charm, which is cool). It's simply named "Warning Label" as a play on the WNBA star's killer game and equally lethal shots from the three.

The only caution with this Sabrina 3 sneaker is to expect nothing but clean looks on the court.

The Sabrina 3 "Warning Label" is minty-fresh, dressed in a "Mint Foam" colorway, nonetheless. The scheme pretty much takes over the shoe, aside from a couple of blacked-out branding moments and the signature gilded "S" on the tongue.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Elsewhere, expect all the usual Sabrina 3 fixings, from the snug upper featuring extra-secure cables and the double dose of foam in the soles. Its generally good looks, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Sabrina 3 is one of many nice Nike basketball sneakers, honestly. The sportswear brand is also behind those otherwordly GT Future sneakers and elegant Jordan sneakers that feel almost too luxe for the game. But that's the thing about today's basketball shoes: they look weirdly good and are always ready to take it to the paint.

As we speak, Nike's Sabrina 3 "Warning Label" is available on the brand's website for $135, which goes to $108 once you add it to the cart.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.