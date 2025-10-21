Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Ridiculously Plush, Pumpkin-Themed Sneaker Is All Treat, No Tricks

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's getting in the spirit of spooky season with a pumpkin-inspired G.T. Hustle 3 sneaker.

With Victor Wembanyama's latest shoe, a bright orange color scheme wraps the surprisingly plush model, complemented by clever nods to the art of pumpkin carving. Specifically, Nike gets straight to the guts, with embroidered "veins" reminiscent of the fibrous strands on the inside.

The G.T. Hustle still features its standard high-tech fixings, including the double-stacked cushioned sole, which includes a horseshoe-shaped Air Zoom unit. Talk about bringing some horsepower to your spooky season festivities.

Although we didn't get the usual skeleton Air Forces, Nike's still got plenty of other Halloween-ready sneakers for the season, like mummified Vomero dad shoes and "Wizard" Dunk Lows.

The Nike G.T. Hustle 3 joins a collection of spook-tacular basketball shoes, which also includes a pair of candy corn-themed A'Ones.

Wembanyama's shoes are scheduled to drop on October 22 on Nike's website, giving them just enough time to reach doorsteps before Halloween. Hopefully.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
