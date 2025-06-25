An Air Max Fit for the Michael Jordan of Skating

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t just getting a skateboarding twist, it’s getting the Eric Koston treatment. The Eric Koston x Nike SB Air Max 95 sneaker blends Air Max heritage with skate-ready upgrades from one of the greatest to ever do it.

Visually, it stays true to the original’s DNA with ribbed side panels, full-length Air, and that signature gradient. But it also nods to Koston’s archive.

The Obsidian and Midnight Navy upper, punched up with Speed Yellow accents, subtly recalls the Koston 3 Hyperfeel “Numbers” colorway. Hairy suede overlays and layered mesh textures feel SB-approved, while a custom “Koston” tag and Thai script on the heel make it personal. T

If you know skateboarding, you know Eric Koston. Known for his technical mastery and street-level influence, he’s long been called the Michael Jordan of skating. (Although, it must be noted that is a contested title).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Since 2009, Koston’s delivered some of Nike SB’s most respected silhouettes like the Koston 1, Koston 2, and the Hyperfeel Koston 3.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now he’s back, this time reworking Sergio Lozano’s anatomical icon, the Air Max 95, into a fully skateable sneaker. Thanks to Nike SB, this version gets reinforced padding and updated insoles for better grip and impact protection.

Expect the Eric Koston x Nike SB Air Max 95 to release this holiday season for $190 USD at select skate shops and Nike's website.

The sneaker joins Nike’s ongoing 30th anniversary celebration of the Air Max 95, a year that’s already delivered raw denim Levi’s collabs and tonal throwbacks. Basically, if you're into Air Max 95s, this year you're eating good.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.