Nike’s Most Colorful Air Max Skate Shoe Is a Clean Bank Shot

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Ishod Wair's signature Nike SB shoe, the Ishod 2, is already a balancing act, as it marries a skate shoe with classic basketball sneakers.

The latest iteration of the Ishod 2, or Air Max Ishod, sneaker adds another to the list, pool.

No, not that kind. Instead, Nike and Wair cooked up an Ishod 2 inspired by billiards. The results are this colorful version of the skate shoe featuring a blend of glossy patent leather, smooth touches, and classic mesh, all meant to resemble shiny billiards ball sets.

Underneath the latest cool design, the Nike SB sneaker offers its signature features, including a comfy skate-ready construction complete with Nike Air units and classic Nike SB and Wair branding moments.

The billiards-inspired Ishods are a clean bank shot, for sure. It's another nice pair for the growing Nike SB Ishod 2 collection, which includes classic spins like "Cool Grey" and "Silver Bullet." There are even colorways channeling its basketball inspirations, like those very Dunk-coded "Court Purple" pairs.

The Ishod 2's streak continues with this "Billiards" pair, which is expected to drop on Nike's website during the holiday season.

No need to look further for a gift for your pool-loving mate who also just so happens to skate.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
