Can Sean Wotherspoon Air Max-ify Nike's Dunk?

Nike and Sean Wotherspoon created magic once. And only once.

In 2018, Wotherspoon fused together Nike’s Air Max 1 with an Air Max 97, dressed the whole thing in various pieces of bright-colored corduroy, and sent sneaker fans into a frenzy. The shoe sold out instantly (its resale price remains sky high today), propelling the designer and vintage shop owner to worldwide streetwear notoriety.

But after that initial hyped collaboration, the duo went their separate ways: Wotherspoon switched alliances, releasing sneakers with adidas and Zellerfeld, as well as launching clothing collections with GAP and corduroy-covered Bearbrick toys.

The days of limited-edition Nike x Sean Wotherspoon sneakers aren’t quite over, though.

SWJP, a streetwear brand by Wotherspoon and Tokyo-based creative Uchi targeted at the Japanese market, is opening a pop-up store at PARCO (a shopping mall in Shibuya, Tokyo). And there’ll be a limited-edition Nike x Sean Wotherspoon sneaker on offer! Well, kinda.

While the two brands haven’t officially collaborated, Wotherspoon has customized a series of vintage deadstock Nike Dunks from 1999.

The black and yellow sneakers are named the “LA to TOKYO” Dunks, referring to Wotherspoon's hometown of LA. Across the shoe are stencil prints referring to these two cities and SWJP branding stamped on the side panel.

The pop-up will be open from June 20 to June 22. The first Nike x Sean Wotherspoon collaboration was notoriously difficult to buy, but these upcycled sneakers are going to be indefinitely more limited.

