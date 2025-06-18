Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Can Sean Wotherspoon Air Max-ify Nike's Dunk?

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Nike and Sean Wotherspoon created magic once. And only once. 

In 2018, Wotherspoon fused together Nike’s Air Max 1 with an Air Max 97, dressed the whole thing in various pieces of bright-colored corduroy, and sent sneaker fans into a frenzy. The shoe sold out instantly (its resale price remains sky high today), propelling the designer and vintage shop owner to worldwide streetwear notoriety.

Shop Nike Air max
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But after that initial hyped collaboration, the duo went their separate ways: Wotherspoon switched alliances, releasing sneakers with adidas and Zellerfeld, as well as launching clothing collections with GAP and corduroy-covered Bearbrick toys.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The days of limited-edition Nike x Sean Wotherspoon sneakers aren’t quite over, though. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

SWJP, a streetwear brand by Wotherspoon and Tokyo-based creative Uchi targeted at the Japanese market, is opening a pop-up store at PARCO (a shopping mall in Shibuya, Tokyo). And there’ll be a limited-edition Nike x Sean Wotherspoon sneaker on offer! Well, kinda.

While the two brands haven’t officially collaborated, Wotherspoon has customized a series of vintage deadstock Nike Dunks from 1999.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The black and yellow sneakers are named the “LA to TOKYO” Dunks, referring to Wotherspoon's hometown of LA. Across the shoe are stencil prints referring to these two cities and SWJP branding stamped on the side panel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The pop-up will be open from June 20 to June 22. The first Nike x Sean Wotherspoon collaboration was notoriously difficult to buy, but these upcycled sneakers are going to be indefinitely more limited.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikePegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
$148.00
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Gaming-Themed Nike Sneaker Filled With Rage
  • Nike's Next Air Max Sneaker Is Already Flames
  • NIGO's Next Nike Sneaker Is a Different Kind of Animal
  • For Its Next Nike Sneaker, Supreme Goes Max Air & Full Leather
  • Sean Wotherspoon & GAP Present: GapVintage (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • From the Highlands to the High-Rise with Zacapa & Agua by Agua Bendita
  • adidas Turned Slimmest, Sleekest Sneaker Into a Race Car
  • The Many Hats of Undercover’s Beautiful Summer Chaos
  • The Dinner's In the Details: We Hit Copenhagen With Westwing
  • Ja Morant’s Black Air Force 1’s Are Crystal-Covered Luxury
  • Inside the Booming Business of Vintage Hermès Jewelry
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now