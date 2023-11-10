Sean Wotherspoon's High-On-Hemp Gazelles Are (Finally) Arriving

If you follow Sean Wotherspoon on Instagram, you will have seen the designer and vintage dealer teasing a new knitted Gazelle collaboration ever since the start of the year.

Wotherspoon has documented almost every sample and updated detail over on his IG as he perfects the formula to creating sneakers from mushroom and hemp — simultaneously keeping fans hungry for his knitted Gazelles.

Finally, last month the first opportunity arose to get your hands on a pair with the release of a colorful, shroomed-out variation and now the second is ready to drop.

Arriving online at select retailers (including the Highsnobiety Shop and iOS App) on November 17, the green and white shoe is made from hemp: the fibre of the cannabis plant which is regularly used to make products like rope or even paper.

Gazelle $155 Sean Wotherspoon x adidas Buy at Highsnobiety

The woven upper mimics the panelling normally found on Gazelles through its white embroidery which is contrasted by orange detailing on the heel and adidas' iconic three stripes.

Elsewhere the shoe also includes some new hits of branding such as the designers initials along with a label that points out the shoe's hemp fabrication. And to finish it all off, the midsole comes in translucent gum and includes a cork insole, all in-keeping with Wotherspoon's plant-based ethos.

If this release is anything like the last one, which was limited to only 200 pairs and now sells on StockX for around $500, these shoes won't be hanging around on shop floors for long. In fact, I think it could go down as Wotherspoon's most hyped sneaker since his corduroy Air Maxs released.