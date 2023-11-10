Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Sean Wotherspoon's High-On-Hemp Gazelles Are (Finally) Arriving

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker
1 / 5
adidas

If you follow Sean Wotherspoon on Instagram, you will have seen the designer and vintage dealer teasing a new knitted Gazelle collaboration ever since the start of the year.

Wotherspoon has documented almost every sample and updated detail over on his IG as he perfects the formula to creating sneakers from mushroom and hemp — simultaneously keeping fans hungry for his knitted Gazelles.

Finally, last month the first opportunity arose to get your hands on a pair with the release of a colorful, shroomed-out variation and now the second is ready to drop.

Arriving online at select retailers (including the Highsnobiety Shop and iOS App) on November 17, the green and white shoe is made from hemp: the fibre of the cannabis plant which is regularly used to make products like rope or even paper.

Image on Highsnobiety

Gazelle

$155

Sean Wotherspoon x adidas

Buy at Highsnobiety

The woven upper mimics the panelling normally found on Gazelles through its white embroidery which is contrasted by orange detailing on the heel and adidas' iconic three stripes.

Elsewhere the shoe also includes some new hits of branding such as the designers initials along with a label that points out the shoe's hemp fabrication. And to finish it all off, the midsole comes in translucent gum and includes a cork insole, all in-keeping with Wotherspoon's plant-based ethos.

If this release is anything like the last one, which was limited to only 200 pairs and now sells on StockX for around $500, these shoes won't be hanging around on shop floors for long. In fact, I think it could go down as Wotherspoon's most hyped sneaker since his corduroy Air Maxs released.

Shop adidas sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
Samba OG
adidas
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
State
adidas
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Response CL
adidas
$130
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Finally, a T-shirt For 'Barbie' & 'Oppenheimer's Shared Release Day
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    With Jean Paul Gaultier, Our Not In Paris Collection Has Finally Earned Its (Sailor) Stripes
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    We've Turned adidas Stan Smiths Parisian
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    MCM's Back Adding Bags to Crocs
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Let Harrison Ford's workwear ensemble be a lesson.
    Let Harrison Ford Show You How Workwear Should Be Worn
    • Style
  • workwear fashion guide
    The Ultimate Guide to Workwear Fashion
    • Style
  • Diesel has revealed its XXXMAS Campaign for Fall/Winter 2023.
    EXCLUSIVE: For Diesel, ‘Tis the Season To Be Kinky
    • Style
  • Madewell Men's Winter 2023 Lookbook
    Madewell Men's Gets the Magic Aaron Levine Touch
    • Style
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo's Nike Zoom Freak 5s are actually fashionable.
    Nike's New Basketball Sneakers Are Actually Fashionable
    • Sneakers
  • A$AP Rocky is stylish as he steps out from an evening meeting at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
    A$AP Rocky’s Already Making Racing Gear Look Cool
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023