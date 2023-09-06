Sean Wotherspoon's Handpicked GAP Drops Are a Regular Thing Now

Sean Wotherspoon is basically the perfect partner to oversee GAP's vintage collections. The co-founder of popular secondhnad store Round Two, Wotherspoon is a cultural phenom born of sneakerdom and elevated by an acuity for secondhand clothes.

Earlier this year, Sean Wotherspoon and GAP launched a selection of curated vintage garms that epitomize the Instagrammable aesthetic core to Wotherspoon's personal brand: ageless rugby shirts, fishing vests, faded hoodies, and washed-out denim jeans.

And for Fall 2023, Wotherspoon and GAP are back with another round of reasonably-priced retro finds, foretelling a series of regular collaborative releases.

Now, admittedly, it was never a secret that Wotherspoon and GAP would keep their partnership going with a series of drops but it was only mentioned in passing back when the first drop launched in early summer.

Wotherspoon and GAP's second drop, retitled "Vintage Gap×SW" and launching first at a handful of Japanese GAP stores from September 9, is even more in-depth than its predecessor.

The collection offers even more secondhand scores handpicked by Wotherspoon himself, this time all stitched with his initials and packed in a special totebag that commemorates the unique finds, which range from sporty anoraks to cargo pants softened with wear.

“I think people are obsessed with vintage because of the quality, character, and style,” Wotherspoon told Highsnobiety on the eve of his debut GAP team-up.

“There are so many staple styles that came from GAP that I want to unearth. Vintage clothing can give you the greatest opportunity to express your individuality. That's what's most important to me."

Wotherspoon's following eats this stuff up, semi-literally. GAP's dedicated vintage website was flooded by fans the moment that Wotherspoon's first offering went live. With everything priced between $50 and $90 and tacitly co-signed by Wotherspoon himself, it didn't last long.

Given the breadth of what Wotherspoon could eventually select for his GAP drops, though, this collaboration could be functionally endless.

Folks trust Wotherspoon's taste and brands appreciate the voracity of his fans. He's been tapped by imprints as disparate as LRG and Sarah Andelman's Just an Idea while maintaining a consistent adidas partnership, all founded on the strength of the 2018 Nike sneaker collab that brought Wotherspoon instant international notoriety.

The GAP team-up isn't even Wotherspoon's first stab at a vintage-inspired clothing line: several years ago, he created an expansive day-glo collection with GUESS.

Now, Wotherspoon is a GAP man at a time when vintage GAP has never been hotter or more aligned with more influential folks. As a cherry on top, Wotherspoon is one of the stars of GAP's seasonal campaign along with his two adorable children, all presumably dressed in head-to-toe vintage GAP.