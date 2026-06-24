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Nike’s Latest Techy Dad Shoe Is a Textural Overachiever

Written by Patrick Grady in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 isn’t just a running shoe, it’s a masterclass in layering and easily one of the coolest sneakers around this season.

This is the sneaker that makes “techy” look effortless, mixing mesh, suede, and just the right amount of plastic attitude. The new neutral palette feels considered here, designed to fit into any summer rotation.

shop nike zoom vomero 5

The Vomero 5 is for anyone who appreciates a sneaker with a little depth, something that stands out without shouting about it. There’s a self-assuredness here, a vibe that feels equal parts retro runner and no-nonsense modern staple.

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Earlier releases of the Vomero 5 saw everything from wild neon colorways to pared-back grays and even some collabs that had the sneaker world talking. It’s a model that’s been quietly doing its thing for years, and doing it well we might add.

The appeal has always been about balance, technical enough for the purists, but versatile enough for anyone looking to elevate their everyday fits. The Vomero 5 isn’t out here changing the mold, it’s

elevating it.

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The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is available on Nike's website for $170.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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