Nike’s Precious Pearl Dunk Sneaker Is a Real Gem

Nike’s new “Soft Pearl” Dunk Low sneaker is glowing. This iridescent, jewelry-box-coded shoe has the characteristics of a high-end gemstone.

Giving a whole new meaning to pearly whites, the “Soft Pearl” Dunk’s cream leather catches the light like the inside of an oyster shell, shifting from blush to ice as you move.

The cracked leather adds a slightly vintage feel, the kind that makes a new pair feel lived in from day one, while a mini iridescent Swoosh flickers quietly on the side.

The name “Soft Pearl” fits perfectly.

Sneakers with softer silhouettes, like the Mary Janes we’ve recently seen by everyone from Nike to HOKA, or softer-coded colorways like the Culture Day LD-1000 sneaker, all fall in the same orbit and have been a growing staple in the SneakerTok space.

Soft-core sneakers like those from MetaGirl have also made a strong case that a more gentle take on footwear makes the hardest fits hit even harder.

Expected to release this fall for $120 on Nike’s website, the swoosh has been quietly easing off the loud color-blocking that defined early Dunk revivals, leaning instead into subtler finishes and texture play.

And while the Dunk has seen its fair share of upper makeovers, from wild hides to wizard-level luxury, it’s never looked quite this pearl-fect.

