Highsnobiety
Nike Made Wavy Waterproof Crocs With Grip

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
Nike just dropped a toe-covered, splash-ready sandal built for wild summer play. The Sunray Protect 2 sandals look like Crocs with a Swoosh, a little more structure, and built for a lot more summer chaos.

Designed for kids but cool enough to make adults jealous, the Sunray 2 delivers actual traction, toe protection, and easy-on straps for one-second outfit changes.

 This is a shoe that’s waterproof, outdoor play-proof, and engineered for whatever summer throws at it: puddles, sprinklers, jungle gyms, and backseat tantrums.

Technically, it’s for toddlers. But it’s also part of Nike’s low-key Croc-coded wave, joining shoes like the Aqua Swoosh slip-ons and the ReactX Rejuven8 clogs.

Compared to the Sunray Protect 4, the 2 trades podiatrist-grade structure for something even breezier and more go-anywhere.

It’s the kind of all-terrain, kid-powered utility Crocs wish they had. If Nike ever make these in adult sizes, I’ll be first in line.

The Nike Sunray Protect 2 is available now in toddler sizing on Nike’s website for $36.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
