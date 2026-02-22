Nike’s Seriously Suave Sneaker Is More Ready for the Streets Than the Pitch

Nike's Tiempo Streetgato is an indoor soccer shoe that looks too stylish for anything but being a casual flex.

But Nike's sneaker is always ready for a game.

The Tiempo Streetgato offers the same slender, slightly skate-y shape as the standard Gato, which was recently revived as a more casual sneaker, funny enough. The Tiempo has some slight variations in its upper construction, but it's just as stylish as its Gato siblings.

Indeed, Nike's Tiempo Streetgato sneaker comes in several fashion-y options, including leather and plush suede pairs.

There's even this "Olive Aura" colorway, which features nicely faded suede, creating not only a pleasing, sophisticated look for the sneaker but also a soft, moldable fit for the foot. Basically, it's flexible enough to make quick adjustments on the court.

Again, even as dapper as the Tiempo Streetgato looks, it's always prepared for an impromptu session. Fans can count on its cushioned midsole for all-around comfort, while the sticky outsoles provide good grip on courts and streets.

Nike's Tiempo Streetgato sneaker is now available on the brand's website in several colorways, including the pretty "Olive Aura," for $105.

