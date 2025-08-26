Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike’s Skate-ish Soccer Shoe Has Never Looked More Delicious (& Dressy)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's revived Gato sneaker isn't just in its fashion era. The skate-flavored soccer shoe is also looking quite dressy these days.

Well, the latest "Light British Tan" sneakers in particular showcases the model's "dress shoe" side, appearing with premium brown leather overlays.

The caramel-colored sneakers also feature smooth suede touches, adding yet another classy touch to the revived sneaker.

The mesh underlays maintain the sporty edge, though. After all, it was an indoor soccer shoe in its previous life (a Nike skate shoe, too).

Nike reintroduced the Gato, alongside a plethora of other throwback models, in 2024. It experienced a pretty genuine revival, albeit on a more fashion-forward scale.

The Gato sneaker has appeared in several stylish designs, ranging from shiny metallic colorways to elegant suede options.

The "Light British Tan" pairs, now available on Nike's website for $115, are another clean option for the Gato collection.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer
