Highsnobiety
These Donkey Kong Nike Air Maxes Go Bananas

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Next up for the Nike Air Max 1? Nike has cooked up a Donkey Kong iteration that's quite literally bananas (in a good way).

The Nike Air Max 1 Low Poly is essentially Donkey Kong in shoe form, borrowing details from Nintendo's famed gorilla character in this most clever way. The nicely layered uppers boast hairy brown suede, a nod to Donkey Kong's fur, joined by creamy ribbed knits, suede, and mesh textures.

On the heel, Nike's sneaker presents the traditional Air Max branding as a gold coin, referencing the Donkey Kong coins from the beloved video games. Another spin on the DK coins, reading "DS," appears on the insoles, alongside pixelated graphics and Nike logos. There's even a digitalized banana motif on there.

To call Nike's Air Max 1 sneaker a classic is an understatement, really. The model was the first-ever Nike sneaker to put the brand's Air technology on display for all to see (although, you can't truly "see" it...it's Air, people!). So, really, it's an icon.

After many collaborations and even square-toed transformations over the years, the Nike Air Max 1 has now stepped into the gaming world, with help from .SWOOSH, Nike's web3 imprint launched in 2022. Nowadays, .SWOOSH is Nike's home for all things gaming, responsible for the label's in-game creations and experiences as well as IRL drops like exclusive Air Force 1s and the Air Max 1 Low Poly.

Nike's Air Max 1 Low Poly is essentially this video-game-style polygonal rework of the timeless model. Nike debuted the Poly Air Max in October, enlisting everyone's favorite Twitch streamer, Kai Cenat, to do the honors and unveil the shoe. Following the big reveal, .SWOOSH opened its first-ever preorder for the Air Max 1 Poly, and the pairs sold out swiftly.

Time for the next Air Max 1 Poly serving. Nike's Air Max 1 Low Poly "Donkey Kong" sneakers are expected to release on March 21 at Nike, just a few days before the Air Max Day on March 26.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
