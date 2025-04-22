An Ultra-Classic Nike Running Shoe Has Gone Dressy

Next up for the Nike Cortez sneaker? To become a dressy un-sneaker.

Fans asked for updates to the Nike Cortez, and the sportswear giant answered with a revamped version of the '70s icon. The new and improved Cortez offers a wider toe box for extra room and comfort and a more durable leather build for less creasing and longer-lasting butteriness. Most notably, the Nike Cortez also got a new formal look during renovations.

The sneaker has ditched its sporty flair in favor of a more sophisticated look, including an overall slimmer, less puffed-up shape (shaved down tongue, too) and a perforated Swoosh on the sidewalls.

Smooth suede paneling joins the upgraded leather on the uppers, advancing Cortez's new dressy vibe. And fear not, OG Cortez lovers, some classic design elements remain in this upgraded version, including its traditional wavy herringbone sole.

The newest Cortez carries a similar luxe energy to Maria Sharapova's Nike Cortez collaboration from 2018, which featured premium leather uppers and a Swoosh outline on the sides. 2025's Nike Cortez even comes in a similar nude-ish brown colorway (Nike calls it "Pale Shale").

The latest Nike Cortez sneaker is expected to get a few colorways for its debut, including University Red, Wolf Grey, and White.

Nike hasn't yet announced an official release date for the latest Cortez, but some whispers say they'll land in Japan in April.

Nike's 53-year-old Cortez sneaker has lived quite the life, going from an ultra-classic runner to a cultural icon. In between, the Nike Cortez has stayed pretty tapped into the latest crazes, appearing in silky, girlcore-approved outfits and even receiving long-tongue transformations timed perfectly with fashion's football (soccer) obsessions.

Like other Nike classics (and the general sneaker world), the Cortez now enters the dapper stepper chat.