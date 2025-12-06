Nike Made Its Best-Looking Running Shoe

The Nike Vomero Plus, in its new “sail and baroque brown” makeover, is a rare breed of Nike running shoe. It’s one of the few Nike runners with no obvious swoosh, Nike having removed its signature logo from the side of this edition, and to have a calming sepia-colored palette.

Placed amongst Nike’s other running models — with their overtly sporty loud colorways or inescapable branding — this new Vomero Plus is a quietly stylish outlier.

The shoe’s newly refined look, dressed in a tasteful melange of earthy brown and off-white hues, gives it the look of a casual everyday sneaker.

But don’t be fooled by its handsome appearance, this is still an ultra-bulky hi-tech road runner.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Vomero Plus, which debuted this summer, is Nike’s performance footwear with maximum cushioning. Built with Nike’s top-of-the-line lightweight and responsive ZoomX midsole, the Vomero Plus is targeted to long training runs and post-exercise recovery.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Crazy how simply stripping the bulky shoe of its prominent logos and giving it a more elegant paint job can entirely transform its look. Suddenly, the state-of-the-art running shoe has the casual looks to rival any of Nike’s lifestyle models.

And as such, it’s been treated to a rollout typical of a top-tier lifestyle shoe. The Vomero Plus “sail and baroque brown” was released for $180 on Nike SNKRS, the website dedicated to the sportswear label’s most hyped shoes.

Consider that this release arrived hot on the heels of a Swarovski crystal-covered Nike Vomero Plus, and it shows Nike pushing the fashionable capabilities of its new mile-chewing runner. The only thing better than an expertly engineered running shoe is an expertly engineered running shoe good-looking enough for everyday use.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.