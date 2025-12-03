Nike Rebuilt Its Pegasus Shoe for Mud, Rain, Winter & Everything Else

Nike quietly turned the Pegasus into a waterproof trail shoe built for winter miles and wet concrete. The Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX sneaker takes the long-running workhorse and outfits it for cold rain, muddy shortcuts, and mixed terrain.

The Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX sneaker in "Black/Phantom/Tattoo/Volt Ice" keeps that familiar base and trades the clean road profile for a sealed GORE-TEX Invisible Fit upper, “Volt” accents, and a build that makes sense when the ground stays wet.

ReactX cushioning, the same foam used across the wider Pegasus family, gives the shoe a softer, livelier ride. It turns winter runs and sloppy commutes into something gentler on the legs.

The Pegasus is Nike’s longest-running and best-selling running line, a shoe that first landed in 1982 and never really left.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It has been a default choice for everyday runners for decades, from founder Phil Knight to the Strava era where it ranks among the most-worn shoes on the exercise app. It has always been the practical, technical option for people who actually log miles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Making the sneaker waterproof and trail-ready just pushes that idea further while tapping into a wider shift toward utilitarian, winter-proof footwear.

Available now on Nike’s website for $160, it is still a Pegasus underneath, just tuned for bad days. Moderate lugs and all-terrain rubber are meant for park paths, forest loops, and rainy sidewalks instead of technical scrambles.

Trail shoes have already crossed into everyday style thanks to Salomon, HOKA, and Nike’s own ACG movement. The Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX lands right in that moment: a runner built for winter, dirt, and daily miles that don’t stop just because the weather gets ugly.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.