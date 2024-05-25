Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Can a Perfume Make You Faster? Nissan Thinks So

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

Nissan's latest creation isn't a car — it's not even a motor. In the lead-up to this weekend's inaugural Shanghai E-Prix, an all-electric race, the Japanese vehicle manufacturer has launched a perfume.

So why is the world's sixth-largest automobile maker getting into fragrance? Nissan hopes its new creation will give drivers a competitive edge.

We already know fragrance can trigger emotion and memory, a fact that Nissan hopes may have an effect on their drivers' performance. Aptly dubbed Smell My Dust, the company's new perfume is meant to capture the thrill of the race — and if all goes well, translate to a win for Nissan.

According to a press release, Smell My Dust features top notes of tire remnants — specifically from Nissan's e-4ORCE 04 cars — and cherry blossom petals. Rosemary, burnt sugar, and woods are meant to evoke the "grit of a racing team."

“We’re excited to present a perfume that captures the essence of the team," said Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal of Nissan's Formula E team. "It’s been a thrilling season so far and we’re hoping to maximize our results in the last six races."

And before you ask — to level the playing field, Smell My Dust will be shared with the 10 other teams competing this week.

Here's to a fragrant race!

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
