NOAH Is Getting Serious About Menswear

NOAH’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection isn’t like other NOAH collections. In fact, NOAH SS24 is perhaps the antithesis of what we’ve come to expect of the New York-based menswear label.

Firstly, it’s a virtually logo-less capsule, which isn’t something you’d associate with NOAH founder Brendon Babenzien.

Secondly, and perhaps most pertinently, the collection is a lot more sophisticated than we’ve become accustomed to, and a far cry from the streetwear label NOAH has so often adopted in the past.

That’s not to say that NOAH hasn’t been a sophisticated brand up to this point by any means, because it has, it’s just that its SS24 collection is delivered in such a way that gives off a much more serious aura than in previous seasons.

Perhaps it has something to do with the collection itself, which is awash with elevated everyday staples like knit cotton sweaters, plaid denim combos, and double-pleated trousers.

There are no hoodies, no joggers, no loungewear. Instead, there are blazers, knitted vests, and quilted outerwear. There's also a Lavenham collaboration in there too.

NOAH’s SS24 collection, which is available online now, is a sartorial step up from what we’ve seen from Babenzien before now. It’s also the season that NOAH got serious.