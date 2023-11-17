Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Calling All Lover Boys: Drake's NOCTA x Nike AF1 Is Returning

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Certified lover boys (now probably dogs), are you still with us? If so, Drake's NOCTA Nike Air Force 1 is expected to return very soon.

After several postponements, the "Certified Lover Boy" Forces finally released in December 2022, over a year after Drake's corresponding album dropped. It took so long that folks suspected the shoe had been scrapped altogether (it wasn't, obviously).

Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 came to us as one of the better basic white Air Force 1 collaborations as of late, going slightly beyond simple co-branding with clever romantic details.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Alongside NOCTA and Nike logos, Drake's NOCTA Forces boasted an "I Love You Forever" message on the midsole and heart moldings for the outsole. Special pairs even received a complementary storybook and lace charms.

After giving the mini lovers their own pairs, Drake's NOCTA and Nike are reportedly restocking their Air Force 1 Low collaboration for the adult lover boys. Mark your calendars for the shoe's rumored restock date on November 24 (Black Friday).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's interesting to see NOCTA and Nike restock the Air Force 1 collab, considering Drake has since transitioned from lover boy to a dog with the release of his For All The Dogs album (the Scary Hours edition just dropped today).

In the days leading up to the project, Drake promoted the For All The Dogs through woof-worthy ensembles. And in the days after the album's release? We got another set of catchy lyrics, some caption-able and others not so much.

With NOCTA's Nike Air Force 1 coming back, perhaps Drake's missing the lover boy era a bit...or he wanted to twin with his BFF Lil Yachty, who also just got his own AF1 shoe.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Down Mountain Cap
Gramicci
$95
Image on Highsnobiety
Polar Fleece Jacket
ROA
$540
Image on Highsnobiety
Circular Bag
AFFIX
$70
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Drake & NOCTA Are Reviving the 1999 Nike Zoom Drive
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme Said Nike's AF1 Ain't Baroque, so Why Not Fix It?
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    "UNC Toe" Is the Nike Air Jordan 1 At Its Very Best
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    There’s Another Off-White™ Air Force 1 Low on the Way? Looks Like It
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Sneakers of Ted Lasso's Richmond FC
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • drake nocta nike air force 1 restock
    Calling All Lover Boys: Drake's NOCTA x Nike AF1 Is Returning
    • Sneakers
  • Margot Robbie wears a brown Fendi dress on the Variety red carpet
    Margot Robbie Is Finally Dressing Like an Adult Again
    • Style
  • fenty puma creepers rihanna
    Um, Is Rihanna Bringing Back Her PUMA Creepers?!
    • Sneakers
  • JJJJound & Reebok's collaborative ventures continue this season as they return to a sneaker where it all began: the Classic Nylon.
    JJJJound's Newest Reebok Is a Return to FFFForm
    • Sneakers
  • up there new balance 1906 sneakers
    Up There’s New Balance 1906 Is a Thing of Techy Beauty
    • Sneakers
  • Dakota Johnson & Blake Lee wear oversized black coats & dark pants while drinking coffee in New York
    Dakota Johnson’s Fall Style Ain’t Simple, It’s Classic
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023