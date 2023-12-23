Hungry for More NOCTA x Nike? New Heat Is En Route, Apparently

Drake's NOCTA and Nike show no signs of slowing down for 2024. I expected nothing less from the musician behind the hit track "Nonstop." I guess "sh*t [really] doesn't ever stop" for Drake, especially with the Swoosh.

Recently, some unreleased NOCTA x Nike gear surfaced, suggesting more apparel is in store for the new year. Specifically, a blue flames NOCTA x Nike "Dreamcrew" jersey is going around featuring NOCTA branding and Dreamcrew's angel motif.

To refresh your memory, Drake and Adel's "Future the Prince" Nur founded the media company Dreamcrew in 2017. Dreamcrew spans creative and entertainment aspects, including media, live events, and consumer products. The Luna Luna amusement park and NOCTA are currently listed as part of Dreamcrew on its website.

Joining the NOCTA Dreamcrew jersey are some sporty pieces like athletic blue-green tops and golf-worthy faded gold polo shirts. Perhaps NOCTA and Nike are taking their talents back to the course for another golf capsule.

After all, DJ Khaled covered Golf Digest in full NOCTA gear in May. Though the famed producer was wearing the NOCTA's previous collection, it could still pose as a tease right under our noses — that's if NOCTA golf happens again in 2024.

2023 saw a steady flow of NOCTA x Nike drops, from chunky Glide sneakers to the viral Nike Tech Fleece to yet another drop-off of Drake's Certified Lover Boy Forces.

Between releases, Drake kept NOCTA fans further on their toes with the tease of new sneakers, including an Air Zoom Drive and those Hot Step 2 shoes that appeared on tour with Drake.

While those NOCTA x Nike sneakers are rumored to arrive sometime in 2024, it seems more clothes'll join them. Excellent. The clothes are where it's at, honestly.