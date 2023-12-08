Sign up to never miss a drop
Honestly, NOCTA x Nike’s Clothes Are the Collab's True Crown Jewel

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

It's time that we have that conversation about Drake's NOCTA and Nike's clothing. I'm not delivering bad news, by the way — I was going to say the ongoing collaboration has some pretty solid clothes and accessories, actually.

Recently, NOCTA x Nike released its "8K Peaks" collection, cold-weather-ready apparel and accessories inspired by Nirmal Purja, a mountaineer known for ascending 14 eight-thousanders or mountains above 8,000 meters.

The collection caught my eye days before its launch, presenting pieces like faux fur headbands, season-appropriate fleece suits, and nice outerwear with sizeable price tags ($600, to be exact).

NOCTA's 8K Peaks joins a string of impressive drops that's made me want to drop my coins on Drake's clothes. Meanwhile, other fans are way ahead of me (on NOCTA's website, the 8K Peaks long sleeves are just about gone).

Take Drake's NOCTA basketball collection, for instance. The Kevin Durant-led campaign gave way to sports uniforms, warm-up gear, and equipment crafted with Nike's renowned materials like engineered Dri-Fit and functional features like adjustable trims.

NOCTA Run was another surprising goodie with marathon-worthy pieces outfitted in eye-catching neons and mountain graphics. Before that, we got the viral NOCTA Tech Fleece suits, designed with Nike's improved Tech Fleece and an overall new, roomier fit.

The NOCTA Nike Tech Fleece came in a few flavors, including black and green. But The Boy's icy blue iteration took the cake (the colorway is going for $1,000-plus on StockX as we speak).

All this is to say: NOCTA's drops have been consistently good as of late.

Looking back to the first Holiday 2020 drop, it wasn't bad (even though people criticized it). Sure, the Forza tees and socks weren't all that exciting. But the NOCTA Nike puffer jackets saved the day. Insulated. Goose feathers for the puff. Tonal colorways. Subtle Nike and NOCTA branding. It was a simple albeit effective banger.

Like its first release, NOCTA's other collections have delivered pieces here and there to make you want to say "Okay, Drake" (in a good way). Throw in pieces like $90 towels and tees that read "Two things I'll always be...honest and in some Nikes" that make you want to say, "Oh, Drake" (in a second hand embarrassment way).

But since the Tech Fleece, NOCTA x Nike's drops have been strong through and through. Personally, the clothes are better than the shoes.

The Hot Step Air Terra shoes are certified misses. NOCTA's recent Glides and Air Force 1s are the better of the partnership's footwear offerings. And we're not going to even bring up the Turks-ready flippers.

NOCTA's sneakers seem to be big overseas (clothes, too), particularly with the U.K. crowd whom Drake typically cosplays in his music. One might say he's as big a fan of theirs as they are of him.

On post-retail platforms, NOCTA's shoes sometimes fetch below their retail prices. I guess Drake's shoes don't resonate with — if I may — all the dogs.

I have started to see more people show appreciation for NOCTA's clothes, and understandably so. NOCTA's apparel and accessories continue to improve in designs and styles with each drop, and folks are certainly scooping up pieces.

Like it or not, NOCTA's Nike clothes are its sweet spot. And I say, more please.

