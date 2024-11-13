Timberland’s Most Iconic Boots Keep Getting Bigger, Puffier & Warmer

Timberland’s Euro Hiker model has always been a hard-wearing hiking shoe equipped for the wettest, coldest, and most miserable conditions.

However, inspired by the down-filled outerwear found on Arctic expeditions, British retailer END. has turned its warmth-providing powers up a notch.

The upcoming END. x Timberland Euro Hiker Boot is, quite literally, a puffer jacket for your feet.

Taking cues from the warmest style of jacket imaginable, this bulky boot comes stuffed with synthetic down filling for proper winter insulation.

Made together with PrimaLoft, a company specializing in sustainable synthetic insulation, this upgraded hiking boot is set to arrive via END. on November 15 for $180. And it launches alongside a full hiking uniform, from a co-branded crossbody bag to a windbreaker jacket.

Turning its iconic boots extra puffy is becoming something of a trend for Timberland.

Started through a Ray Beams collaboration that gave its 6-inch Boot a new quilted collar and continued with an inflated, luxe leather boot launched in October, END.’s collaboration with Timberland is the American footwear company’s third puffed-up shoe this year.

Timberland’s shoes keep on getting swollen. You won’t see me complaining though: the puffier the shoe, the warmer it is in the depths of winter.