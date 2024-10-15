nonnative & ASICS’ Trail Shoe Quietly Disguises Its Tech
ASICS’ GEL-TERRAIN sneaker, a trail shoe typically built with technical welding and no-sew elements, has been given extra outdoor functionality by Japanese label nonnative. However, you wouldn’t know this by first looking at the brands’ collaborative sneakers.
Dressed in all-brown with supple suede overlays, the shoe has a more premium and lifestyle-oriented look to its standard techy, lightweight form.
But dig beneath its fuzzy textured exterior and you find GORE-TEX technology, giving the nonnative x ASICS GEL-TERRAIN GTX a level of weather-proofing not found on other GEL-TERRAIN models.
Without going to the lengths of their previous collaboration, where nonnative and ASICS built GORE-TEX combat boots, the two brands developed a rugged outdoor shoe.
Alongside its weatherproof fabrication, further functional details on this shoe include innovations created by ASICS, such as FLYTEFOAM™, a lighter and more cushioned foam than standard EVA midsoles, and its GEL™ Technology for advanced shock absorbency.
nonnative has made brown-colored, GORE-TEX footwear something of a specialty — working with brands as disparate as American outdoor brand Timberland to Japanese sportswear label Mizuno — and its latest addition to this genre of footwear, the GEL-TERRAIN GTX, arrives at its online shop on October 19.
