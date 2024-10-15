Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
nonnative & ASICS’ Trail Shoe Quietly Disguises Its Tech 

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

ASICS’ GEL-TERRAIN sneaker, a trail shoe typically built with technical welding and no-sew elements, has been given extra outdoor functionality by Japanese label nonnative. However, you wouldn’t know this by first looking at the brands’ collaborative sneakers. 

Dressed in all-brown with supple suede overlays, the shoe has a more premium and lifestyle-oriented look to its standard techy, lightweight form.

But dig beneath its fuzzy textured exterior and you find GORE-TEX technology, giving the nonnative x ASICS GEL-TERRAIN GTX a level of weather-proofing not found on other GEL-TERRAIN models. 

Without going to the lengths of their previous collaboration, where nonnative and ASICS built GORE-TEX combat boots, the two brands developed a rugged outdoor shoe. 

Alongside its weatherproof fabrication, further functional details on this shoe include innovations created by ASICS, such as FLYTEFOAM™, a lighter and more cushioned foam than standard EVA midsoles, and its GEL™ Technology for advanced shock absorbency. 

nonnative has made brown-colored, GORE-TEX footwear something of a specialty — working with brands as disparate as American outdoor brand Timberland to Japanese sportswear label Mizuno — and its latest addition to this genre of footwear, the GEL-TERRAIN GTX, arrives at its online shop on October 19.

Following a series of overly technical-looking GEL-TERRAIN trail shoe collaborations, nonnative delivers something a more classic-looking, suede rendition. 

