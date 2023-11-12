You Are Now Listening to NTS x Highsnobiety

From sunshine pop to garage, Detroit techno to Brazilian funk, NTS Radio’s eclectic programming is a reflection of its vast, musically curious community. It refuses to be tied down by genres and has done so ever since it started as a DIY passion project in East London.

Founded by Femi Adeyemi in 2011, NTS has grown from humble beginnings to now stream from over 50 cities around the world to an audience of over three million monthly listeners. It's become a global tastemaker thanks to the power of its curation.

To celebrate the release of our upcoming collaborative capsule collection with the station (available to shop from November 15 via the Highsnobiety Shop and iOS App), we linked up with some of the people in our shared community to create custom-made mixes inspired by the 19-piece drop.

Broadcasting live on NTS, the mixes are made specially for this collaboration by six creatives, all of whom feature in our campaign. We caught up with each person in London to find out a little bit more about them.

Ursula Holliday

Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon

What are your good and bad traits?

I want world peace and harmony although my bad traits are that I’m indecisive and ignore people’s red flags.

How do you describe your music?

The weirder the better, I love all genres.

Goya Gumbani

Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon

What are your good and bad traits?

My good trait is that I'm the life of the party. And my bad trait is that I'm the life of the party.

How do you describe your music?

I take inspiration from all kinds of music, I grew up listening to a lot of reggae and neo-soul. My Pops listened to Arabic music so I took a lot of that in without realizing it and have grown a love for it.

My music is a combination of jazz and hip-hop, a lot of it comes from personal conversations with myself that people can connect with on a humane level.

Kasra V

Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon

What are your good and bad traits?

I'm a Gemini and from my own experience and meeting other Geminis, we can fluctuate between really confident and really shy — which people find charming?

How do you describe your music?

Fun, dancey, brave, colorful, and authentic. It’s really important to be authentic in music, people can hear that.

Kirou Kirou

Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon

What are your good and bad traits?

I'm very picky with details but overthink too much sometimes.

How do you describe your music?

Groovy, rhythmic, soul.

mi-el

Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon

What are your good and bad traits?

I’m a Virgo Sun, Scorpio Moon, and Aries Rising which is a good balance of earth, water, and fire signs. Virgos can be pretty perfectionist and self-critical but also super organized, and like to get things done. I feel like they’re all pretty good signs, to be honest.

How do you describe your music?

I like a wide range of music. When playing in clubs I tend to go towards darker, more experimental sounds. I just like to make people dance and I love dancing, so that’s really what draws me towards music.

Rachel Grace Almeida

Highsnobiety / Joshua Gordon

What are your good and bad traits?

I'm strong-willed, nurturing, but also stubborn as hell and sometimes bristle over change I don’t immediately see as positive.

How do you describe your music?

Rhythmic, fun, layered, mournful, and sensual.

The 19-piece NTS x Highsnobiety collection will be available to shop from October 15 at 15:00 CET via the Highsnobiety Shop and iOS App.