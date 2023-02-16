Bananas, Ice Spice & 'The White Lotus': The Most Viral Moments From NYFW

And just like that, another New York Fashion Week has come and gone. Over the past five days, we bore witness to a slew of high fashion hijinks, from celebrity cameos to cake (we'll explain later).

As we decompress from the chaos (and turn our attention to London), we're calling it: These were the most shareable, Instagram-able moments of NYFW.

Creature couture at Collina Strada

Collina Strada / Charlie Engman

Forget Noah's Ark — welcome to Collina Strada's Animorphs sanctuary. For Fall/Winter 2023, the brand enlisted makeup artist to Isamaya Ffrench to create a series of prosthetics that morphed models into dolphins, rabbits, dogs, and other members of the animal kingdom.

Chloë Sevigny at Proenza Schouler

The term "fashion icon" tends to get tossed around, but Chloë Sevigny is one star who surely deserves the honorific. The model and indie film star hit the runway at Proenza Schouler — and narrated the label's spoken word soundtrack, composed by Arca and author Ottessa Moshfegh.

Jon Gries (AKA Greg from The White Lotus) at Eckhaus Latta

Eckhaus Latta / Adam Katz Sinding

Remember Greg from The White Lotus? In addition to scamming love-hungry spinsters, he also models. Jon Gries, the actor who so convincingly portrays Tanya McQuoid's shady husband, made a surprise appearance at Eckhaus Latta, proving that The White Lotus effect is still in full force.

Fabulous fruits at AREA

When AREA sent cellophane-wrapped bananas as invitations to its latest show, we knew the affair would be, well, bananas. The label didn't disappoint, sending watermelon dresses, gilded banana gowns, and other fruit-inspired creations down the runway.

Cookies and cake at Puppets and Puppets

At Puppets and Puppets, designer Carly Mark asked the age-old question: Is it cake? It was, as demonstrated by singer Tove Lo, who cut into a sugary version of the label's famous Cookie Bag.

Ice Spice at Coach

Ice Spice's first NYFW was a doozy. At Coach, the star sat front row next to Lil Nas X, a celebrity pairing immortalized across social media.

Those MSCHF boots

Highsnobiety / Thomas Razzano

MSCHF's Big Red Boots graced the feet of many a NYFW attendee, Lil Wayne included.