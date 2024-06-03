OAMC's Quintessentially Conscious Jacket Represents New Life (EXCLUSIVE)

If OAMC, the function-driven luxury label founded by current Jil Sander co-overseer and former Supreme mastermind Luke Meier, is known for anything, it's the Peacemaker jacket. It's a humble layering piece contrastingly rich in subtext, as philosophical as it is approachable.

For the Spring/Summer 2024 season, OAMC has revived the Peacemaker jacket in a variety of typically understated editions, perpetually reharnessing the design's potency by refusing to deviate from the winning formula established when the item appeared in OAMC's early collections

Even back then, OAMC utilized vintage military liner jackets as the base for frill-free artistic exploration.

Each item was upcycled through a process of cleaning, garment-dying, and embroidering that yielded an all-new statement piece, as useful as the original but readymade into something fresh.

There's multiple layers to it all. Consider the contrast of the hands-on craft against a garment purposely mass-manufactured without soul. Or the between the "PEACEMAKER" text atop a piece of actual militaria meant to be worn by servicepeople.

A different sort of push and pull was further explored by Shaniqwa Jarvis, who both photographed and modeled OAMC's SS24 Peacemaker campaign herself in shots laden with .

"In my self portraits, the juxtaposition of “Peacemaker” and the double exposure of LA’s wild flowers embodies the serene harmony I find in the city’s untamed landscapes," Jarvis told Highsnobiety.

It says a lot about the $356 Peacemaker jackets, which routinely sell out on OAMC's website, that they inspire such far-reaching expressions.

But that's partially the beauty of the design, which refracts the inherent grace of utilitarian military design through an artful lens and, in its own way, represents life: these are deadstock or otherwise unwanted garments obtaining new, meaningful life through patient, pleasantly stylish metamorphoses.