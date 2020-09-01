Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Best Off-White™ Pieces Currently On Sale

Written by Max Grobe in Style

The summer sales are already in full swing, with many pieces from SS20 discounted by up to 50 percent. Many usually bank balance-reducing brands are available with savings right now, and that includes Off-White™.

Some signature discounted Off-White™ pieces include the "GOODS" tote bag, industrial webbing accessories, and footwear embellished with the label's coveted diagonal stripe motif.

Down below, there's arrow-adorned sneaker options as well as trek-style sandals for a more casual, open-toe situation.

Explore our curation of the best Off-White™ sale items in our round-up below.

Shop The Look

Off-White™
Shirt
$276
Off-White™
Running T-Shirt
$188
Off-White™
Quote Key Holder Necklace
$136
Off-White™
Tie-dye Arrows Socks
$73
Off-White™
Futura Carpenter Denim
$996
Off-White™
Techno Cargo Pants
$1200
Off-White™
Chino Pants
$495
Off-White™
Zip Up Hoodie
$626
Off-White™
Arrow Denim Jacket
$652
Off-White™
Industrial belt
$129

