EXCLUSIVE: OMEGA & Swatch's New Moonswatches Are Major

in WatchesWords By Tayler Willson

OMEGA and Swatch are back at it to round of 2023, dropping more Moonswatches that’ll land exclusively at London's Harvey Nichols.

OMEGA and Swatch, whose last round of collaborative Moonswatches dropped mid November, have presented their latest wrist bling at Harvey Nichols, a capsule that's just what's required for those Moonswatch-starved shoppers, and also a timely collection with Christmas around the corner.

The watches, which were revealed at the London store on the morning of December 8, are three Harvey Nichols Moonswatch exclusives, each of which come equipped with premium ostrich leather straps, no less. The new Moonswatches will release at Harvey Nichols for $295 apiece.

Though Swatch's Fifty Fathoms watches back in September proved comparably approachable, the OMEGA Moonswatch collection has been impossible to get since its initial release.

Every drop has been mobbed as would-be customers reach out to every international Swatch store for a chance to get what is effectively a semi-affordable, space-themed Speedmaster watch.

OMEGA and Swatch's Moonswatch endeavours, though, are now becoming a pleasant routine as they continue to adapt to the immense popularity of the collection.

Last month's Moonswatch restock of the sought-after Mission to Moonshine Gold timepiece came shortly after the issuing of new editions of the limited edition watch in line with timely events.

Harvey Nichols also offered watch lovers another opportunity to get their wrists beneath Swatch's sought-after Blancpain collaboration from earlier this year.

Truth is it'd be nice to see Swatch keep iterating its collaborations beyond Moonswatch, too, but, then again, business has to be pretty darn good on that front. That being the case, it's pretty clear that the Swiss outfit has plenty to be thankful for this holiday season.

