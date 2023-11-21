Be Thankful: OMEGA & Swatch Are Dropping More Moonswatches

OMEGA and Swatch know the reason of the season is... more Moonswatches, of course. Another round of collaborative watches are dropping just before the holiday rush, offering Moonswatch-starved shoppers something to be truly thankful (or frustrated) for.

This is becoming a pleasant routine, actually, as OMEGA and Swatch adapt to the immense popularity of the Moonswatch collection by restocking the sought-after Mission to Moonshine Gold timepieces or issuing new editions of the limited edition watch in line with timely events.

For instance, previous OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Moonshine Gold drops have taken cues from the harvest moon and celebrated Swiss National Day, tying in with the two companies' shared heritage.

OMEGA and Swatch's next drop keeps in line with the previous Moonswatch release, which merely dovetailed with the full moon. Fitting either way, because these new watches all use the Mission to Moonshine Gold timepiece — itself a revision of the moon-inspired watch from the original Moonswatch collection — as their base.

There are some exceptions, however, like the Neptune-aligned watch that dropped over the summer.

Anyways, the next full moon arrives on November 27 and so does OMEGA and Swatch's subsequent Mission to Moonshine Gold Moonswatch, inevitably guaranteed to sell out with the quickness.

If you're lucky, though, you might be able to track down the new Moonswatch at participating Swatch stores come drop day. It's nice that you'll be able to avoid the Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday rush, at least, though hard to imagine it being much easier to purchase any of the extremely popular Moonswatches.

After the initial crush of demand made it nearly impossible to buy any of the Moonswatches at retail, OMEGA and Swatch appear to have retooled their drop cycle to better acclimate to overwhelming demand.

Going by Swatch's Instagram comment section, it doesn't seem like folks are all that happy either way, but surely there are at least some people out there who appreciate the newfound monthly release dates.

The buzz over Swatch's collaborative Blancpain timepiece couldn't compare, though it was at least fairly well-received by watch heads who appreciated the love being shown to a more IYKYK watch.

It'd be nice to see Swatch keep iterating its collaborations beyond Moonswatch, too, but business has to be pretty darn good on that front. Certainly, the comapny's got plenty of be thankful for this holiday season.