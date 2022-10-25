Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Moonswatches Are Back & They're Touring America

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture

If you've been waiting for a Moonswatch restock, your time has come. Swatch and Omega know they've got a good thing going, so they're reissuing select pieces from the bioceramic watch collaboration across America. The catch is that you've gotta be in the right place at the right time.

Earlier this year, the Moonswatch drop exploded demand expectations as the affordably-priced galaxy-themed watch collection immediately flew off store shelves, stirred up round-the-block lines, and birthed an unexpected resale market.

Priced at $260 apiece, watches from the Moonswatch collection were reselling for upwards of four figures about a month after they launched in March 2022; the moon, Mercury, and Neptune-themed timepieces proved especially covetable.

In the intervening months, Swatch dispatched 11 "rolling planets" (read: Moonswatch-themed cars) throughout Europe and Asia to host in-person drop events, offering fans who initially missed out on the collection another chance at what some are (justifiably) calling 2022's biggest watch release.

Now, it's the USA's turn.

Three of Swatch's rolling planets are heading across America on October 22 and they're toting precious cargo.

The Mission to the Sun car is heading to California for stops in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento. Mission to Mars is off to Miami, Florida, after which it's popping up in Boca Raton, Sarasota, and Jacksonville.

Meanwhile, Swatch is keeping Mission to Neptune's launch coordinates mum, only revealing that its corresponding car is visiting "surprise locations across America."

As perhaps the most desirable watch from the collection — fans have nicknamed it the "Tiffany Blue" Moonswatch, its distinctive hue perhaps giving the watch an edge over its siblings — the Neptune Moonswatch is gonna has people glued to Swatch's social media pages for updates on its forthcoming restock.

Hope you're feeling lucky.

In the months since Moonswatch, Omega and Swatch have introduced various other projects, including a well-promoted line of Dragonball Z watches, but nothing has hit like Moonswatch.

Well, buckle in space cadets. Omega and Swatch are offering you one more chance to blast off, if you live in North America.

Meanwhile, have you seen our Disney Fantasia x Highsnobiety x UNIMATIC watch?

