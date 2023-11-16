Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

C.P. Company x One Block Down Is a Lesson In Techy Outerwear

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Milanese retailer, One Block Down, has teamed up with fellow Italian label, C.P. Company, to deliver a stern lesson in creating outerwear that not only looks the part, but plays the part, too.

As is often the case nowadays, big jackets and coats might look impeccable, but when faced with the harsh realities of a British winter, they tend to fall short.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

When it comes to C.P. Company though, a label renowned for its technical and modular prowess, it carries both functionality and desirability in abundance.

Such is the nature of a collaboration, OBD has reinterpreted a slew of signature C.P. silhouettes through its contemporary lens.

1 / 4
One Block Down

Take the stripped back DD Shell Short Down Jacket, for instance, which arrives in “Fern” and “Bark” colorways, or the GORE-TEX 3L Infinium Hooded Jacket, which comes equipped with a co-branded iteration of C.P. Company’s epochal goggles.

To celebrate the collaboration, OBD created a unique campaign in the stunning surroundings of the Dolomites in Italy, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

1 / 5
One Block Down

The campaign is centered around the world of racing, one of the key elements in C.P. Company's history as the iconic Goggle was originally developed for the Mille Miglia race, one of Italy's most famed car races.

As I’m sure we’re all well aware, this time of the year is all about getting your outerwear ducks in a row. And for those still aligning, C.P. Company x OBD is a more than worthy candidate.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Record Storage Canvas Bag
NTS x Highsnobiety
$65
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Fluffy Fish Cap
Bonsai
$180
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    15 Puffer Jackets To Ease Into Fall With
    • Style
  • balaclava
    15 Balaclavas To Tackle Cold Weather Face First
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Black Sneakers for Any Rotation
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Affordable Sweatpants You Can Cop Right Now
    • Style
  • graphic t-shirts
    Graphic T-shirts Are The All-time Wardrobe Essential
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Reebok LTD's new Premier Road Modern is the latest sneaker off the label's luxury conveyor belt & is a clear level up from the Reebok of yeteryear.
    Reebok's New Luxury Line Has Levelled Up
    • Sneakers
  • C.P. Company & One Block Down have teamed up for an outerwear collaboration that's as functional as it is cozy. Of course.
    C.P. Company x One Block Down Is a Lesson In Techy Outerwear
    • Style
  • Mercedes-AMG, sacai
    Buckle up for a Stylish Ride with sacai x AMG
    • Design
  • IKEA's take on Balenciaga's viral Towel Skirt might be funny, though it also highlights what we already know: it's literally just a towel.
    Balenciaga Who? IKEA Made Its Own Towel Skirt
    • Style
  • New Balance's 90/60 sneaker in washed blue, brown & grey colorways
    New Balance's Hybrid Dad Shoe Ain't Washed (But It Looks Better That Way)
    • Sneakers
  • Bedwin & the Heartbreakers' collaborative Vans Authentic sneakers in a black and grey paisley pattern
    Perfecting Paisley Prints With Bedwin & The Heartbreakers x Vans
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023