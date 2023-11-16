C.P. Company x One Block Down Is a Lesson In Techy Outerwear

Milanese retailer, One Block Down, has teamed up with fellow Italian label, C.P. Company, to deliver a stern lesson in creating outerwear that not only looks the part, but plays the part, too.

As is often the case nowadays, big jackets and coats might look impeccable, but when faced with the harsh realities of a British winter, they tend to fall short.

When it comes to C.P. Company though, a label renowned for its technical and modular prowess, it carries both functionality and desirability in abundance.

Such is the nature of a collaboration, OBD has reinterpreted a slew of signature C.P. silhouettes through its contemporary lens.

Take the stripped back DD Shell Short Down Jacket, for instance, which arrives in “Fern” and “Bark” colorways, or the GORE-TEX 3L Infinium Hooded Jacket, which comes equipped with a co-branded iteration of C.P. Company’s epochal goggles.

To celebrate the collaboration, OBD created a unique campaign in the stunning surroundings of the Dolomites in Italy, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The campaign is centered around the world of racing, one of the key elements in C.P. Company's history as the iconic Goggle was originally developed for the Mille Miglia race, one of Italy's most famed car races.

As I’m sure we’re all well aware, this time of the year is all about getting your outerwear ducks in a row. And for those still aligning, C.P. Company x OBD is a more than worthy candidate.