All-Black Outfits Were Everywhere at the 2024 Oscars

The 2024 Oscars have officially arrived. At the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, the Academy celebrated the best of the best films of 2023. In other words, it was a big night for Barbieheimer fans.

Before hearing the "And the Oscar goes to..." speech echo throughout the iconic Dolby Theater, our eyes were glued to the 2024 Oscars red carpet in search of the night's best-dressed celebrities.

Last year, Rihanna's bump and Tems' literal show-stealing dress graced the Oscars' champagne-colored carpet. For 2024, the Oscars' red carpet was actually red again...and flooded with black outfits.

There were some colorful Oscars outfits on the red carpet, probably a few who either missed or completely ignored the Oscars group chat's "wear black with me" message (and that's okay!). But black gowns and tailored suits certainly thrived at the 2024 Oscars, some in the best and most non-boring ways. Discover those style moment below.

Sandra Hüller

Getty Images / Sarah Morris/WireImage

Sandra Hüller's custom Schiaparelli gown with extending wings was quite the moment, to say the least.

Celine Song

Getty Images / John Shearer/WireImage

Celine Song wore a Loewe blazer and a mid-length skirt. Sure, it wasn't all black — the outfit had some subtle splashes of navy blue — but it was a slay, nonetheless.

Vanessa Hudgens

Getty Images / Kevin Mazur

Vanessa Hudgens and her plus one showed up to the Oscars, wrapped in Vera Wang. It's a mother wearing a gown by mother if you will.

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

Getty Images / Christina House / Los Angeles Times

The Godzilla Minus One crew pulled up in not-your-average black looks, complete with sparkly Godzilla accessories and clawed-up shoes. 10s!

Colman Domingo

Getty Images / DAVID SWANSON/AFP

Colman Domingo reprised his role as the red carpet king, outfitted in a well-fitted black and white Louis Vuitton suit and accessorized to the nines with hands full of jewelry.

Billie Eilish

Getty Images / Arturo Holmes

Billie Eilish advanced her red carpet supremacy in a classic tweed Chanel outfit.