Of Course, Chapeau God Owen Wilson Wears a Cowboy Hat With His Jammies

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

A hat, like a statement bag or shoe, is one of the simplest ways to turn an otherwise lackluster outfit into a bonafide fit and no one seems to understand this more innately than Owen Wilson. In late November, Wilson stepped outside in a gray fleece sweatsuit and a pair of worn-in sneakers. That in and of itself isn’t particularly noteworthy, really, but what made his look a lewk was the white cowboy hat perched atop his dome, complete with a cream-colored feather in the brim. 

The contrast between Wilson’s plain athleisure clothes and the conversation piece atop his head is incredibly impressive and plainly obvious. It’s like wearing a couture gown with beat-up Converse. It can be done but you've got to have the DGAF attitude to make it work.

As such, this particular hat, paired with Wilson’s preferred aviator sunglasses, looks like the exact opposite of a professionally styled outfit, which is in itself quite endearing. Endearingly goofy even.

Separately, none of these pieces make sense together. The fact that it’s not a simple cowboy hat but a cowboy hat with a little plume is that extra bit of flair that makes the whole look especially bizarre.

But that's fine because Wilson clearly doesn't care what you, I, or anyone thinks about his look. He's both comfortable and reppin' a favorite lid — who cares what anyone else has to say! He's a hat person in the truest definition of the phrase.

Indeed, Wilson is almost always wearing a hat. He’s donned baseball caps on red carpets and frequently rocks the dangerously decadent trilby, including a particularly bold pink number that boasted even more ample feathers as trim. Once, the paparazzi captured the actor in Malibu walking his dog with an enormous straw sun hat with a cartoonishly tall crown, secured to Wilson’s chin with a strap lest his precious chapeau catch the breeze and fly away.

Furthermore, editorial photo spreads of the Loki actor almost rarely reveal Wilson's noggin, as it's typically covered by a hat (and particularly those of the cowboy variety). It occurs so often that I’d bet he shows up to every photoshoot in a hat that looks so darned good that the stylist just works around it.

Nice to see that Wilson’s dedication even extends to days when he's wearing sweatpants, too.

