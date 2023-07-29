Palace's Collaboration Conveyer Belt Continues Through Fall

Some things in life are a certainty: death and taxes, of course, and seasonal Palace lookbooks, the latest of which landed on July 28 offering some first looks of its upcoming Fall 2023 collection.

As per, the lookbook teases some of the collaborations to expect from Palace over the coming months, alongside a slew of mainline looks, as it begins its drip-feed its collection to the masses weekly.

Archetypal British label Baracuta looks to be linking with Palace for the first time with a vibrant orange GORE-TEX jacket leading the line alongside a more subtle blue number.

While American label Avirex reunites with Palace for a handful of typically vibrant leather jackets, tracksuits, a chenille jumper, and leather gloves.

Elsewhere, animal printed shirts and trousers serve something for the more outlandish dresser, as denim garms, Pertex puffers, and plaid work shirts deliver more of what we’ve come to expect from Palace’s previous extensive outings.

Despite teasing only Baracuta and Avirex in the collab department, don’t be fooled because there will be more. For Palace is the king of collaboration after all.

Still, if there’s anything we’ve learnt of the London label throughout its 14 year existence: it’s to expect the unexpected. Well, unless we’re talking about their lookbooks which are about as consistent as they come.