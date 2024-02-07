Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Women Are Designing Today's Best Luxury Watches

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Women like watches, too. Yeah, so, this isn't breaking news if you have a brain, but it's still gotta be said from time to time. It wasn't that long ago that watch culture, like many other luxury spheres, was a boy's club.

And, obviously, women have been breaking watch world barriers for years — woman-founded timepiece blog Dimepiece is nearly five years old, for crying out loud — so better to normalize women-designed luxury watches than tokenize. Is anyone really that they exist or that they are good?

But it still must be said: today's women-designed luxury watch collabs aren't just good — they're some of the best-looking timepieces on the market and certainly the most interesting things in the luxury watch biz.

Bulgari recently revealed a second collaboration with superstar BLACKPINK member Lisa, yielding a diamond-studded steel and gold Bulgari Bulgari watch with a tasteful tile-patterned face; Victoria Beckham's debut Breitling partnership birthed a limited edition Chronomat Automatic 36 with face colors that complement the British designer's Spring/Summer 2024 line; couture designer and Ralph & Russo founder Tamara Ralph created a gorgeous Royal Oak Concept with a jaw-dropping dimensional face.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

They may span pricepoints and style but the design philosophy unites them all.

That is to say, Lisa, Beckham, and Ralph all created watches unique to their own tastes — crisply feminine, approachably elegant, and adventurously recherché, respectively — that uniformly stand tall above most of today's fancy watch collabs.

It's surprisingly novel to be presented with high-end watches that feel like an extension of the collaborator. Consider the alternatives.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Watches shaped by artists and recolored by musicians are effectively de rigueur. We've all seen these before and most are fancy pieces of wrist candy that merely bear famous dudes' names.

The difference is that these women created these luxury timepieces with identities. Their watches are high-end but humanized.

This is something that's come up time and time again in discussions of women in watch culture.

This is not really something I have any authority to speak on but even a dude like myself — a total watch neophyte to boot! — can understand the very personal appeal of, say, EmRata's favorite Rolex.

And that's all it is, really.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The women leading the luxury watch collab pack aren't doing so because necessarily they're women. But perhaps that perspective has allowed them to do what so many of their collaborative peers have not: infuse their watches with personality.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Kayano 14
ASICS
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Long-Sleeve Pulled Neck P
Martine Rose
$295
Image on Highsnobiety
Sil Waist Bag
and wander
$175
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
We Recommend
  • luxury fashion sites
    Here Are the Best Luxury Fashion Sites on the Net
    • Style
  • omega x swatch
    We Went Shopping for Omega x Swatch at Resale & Here's What We Found
    • Style
  • track jackets
    These Track Jackets Transcend Sportswear
    • Style
  • luxury fashion summer sales
    Here Are the Best Luxury Fashion Sales That Are Still Going
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Level Up Your Outerwear with these Varsity Gems
    • Selects
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Victoria Beckham's Breitling watch collab
    Women Are Designing Today's Best Luxury Watches
    • Style
  • HOKA's ora recovery mule in three colorways
    HOKA's Chunky New Mules Are All Foam, No Runner
    • Sneakers
  • happy socks indigo lewisohn
    It's Happy Socks' World, and We're Just Living In It
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Valentino's Pink PP cafe at Sartiano's in New York City
    Valentine's Day Is Valentino's Day: Enter the Pink PP Café (Exclusive)
    • Style
  • Anonymous Club SS24.
    Behind the Unhinged Curtain of Shayne Oliver's Anonymous Club
    • Style
  • WSR main feb week 2
    From Rick Owens to Converse, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024