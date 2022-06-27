Palace’s Inter Milan-Inspired Jerseys Are Serie A-ss

Another day, another excellent football-fashion crossover, as London-based imprint Palace delves into the Internazionale back-catalog to have its say on two of the Serie A club’s most iconic strips.

Initially unveiled in its full Summer 2022 lookbook earlier this year, two long-sleeve tees – which are set to drop online on July 1 – arrive clad with “Palazzo” branding on the reverse, and a Palace logo in the style of long-time Inter Milan sponsors.

1 / 2 Palace

Taking things back to an era for the club when Brazilian Ronaldo was leading the line, tees are dressed in either blue or white palettes, each of which reminiscent of the Italian side’s signature home and away colors of the late nineties.

For Palace, this is just the latest in a long line of football inspired releases, following a duo of “Palais”-branded jerseys earlier this Spring, a vibrant “Palavision” strip back in 2021, and a collaboration with Kappa that same year.

1 / 2 Palace

Most famously though, the label teamed up with adidas Football and Juventus FC back in 2019 for a selection of co-branded warm-up gear and a special-edition on-pitch Palace-branded home jersey.

These types of releases have become increasingly common in recent years, with the likes of Jordan Brand and Stüssy working alongside French side Paris Saint-Germain, Yohji Yamamoto designing Real Madrid’s 2021/22 third kit, and even Martine Rose’s limited-edition Nike “The Lost Lionesses” shirt for Euro 2020.

1 / 2 Getty

Crossovers between different realms can often wear thin over time, yet when it comes to football’s influence on the current streetwear scene, it continues to deliver. For Palace though, this marks the latest in a long list of sport-infused pieces, but might just be the cleanest to-date.

