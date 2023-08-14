PALACE MCDONALD'S Is Served

Since Palace teased its collaboration with McDonald’s on August 8 by way of a cryptic Instagram post, the internet has been rife with speculation as to what the Palace x McDonald's team-up would actually look like.

Though it was sadly confirmed early on that there won't be a Palace x McDonald's meal, the two labels have now officially revealed the contents of their merch collection (called, appropriately, "PALACE MCDONALDS") that’s set to land globally on August 14 at 4pm (BST).

Typical for any Palace collaboration, the collection comprises co-branded hoodies, T-shirts, and skateboard decks.

However, unlike most other releases from the London skate label, the McDonald's collaboration won't be available via Palace's site or stores but instead will only be offered to those in possession of a special QR code that can only be found on the packaging of McDonald's As Featured In meal.

Chicken McNuggets, Quarter Pounders with Cheese, and Big Macs are all on hand for McDonald's As Featured In meal, which is kind of an homage to McDonald's itself.

The As Featured In meal is landing simultaneously with the Palace collaboration on August 14 and is a collection of fan-favorite menu items that have made memorably (and semi-memorable) appearances across film, television, and music throughout the years, like that Seinfeld episode where George Costanza’s date proclaimed that she hadn’t had a Big Mac in years.

The code found on the As Featured In packaging will then direct customers to an exclusive Palace x McDonald’s micro-site where the collaborative collection can be purchased.

Palace’s list of collaborators is extensive, ranging from fashion labels like Gucci and Calvin Klein to some very British peers, to say nothing of Fall/Winter 2023 collection's ample spread.

But Palace x McDonald’s is undoubtedly the British brand's tastiest partnership to date.