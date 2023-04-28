New Season, Same Palace (Which Is a Good Thing)

Without fail Palace’s seasonal lookbook lands with merely one foot into a new season. Their consistency is quite remarkable really, though not as remarkable as the consistency of the gear itself which, as per, bangs hard.

Ahead of the release of its first installment on May 5, Palace has shared its Summer 2023 lookbook which features everything we’ve come to expect from the London label.

Sports-inspired looks like football kits and cycling jerseys are joined by ensembles akin to the UK’s nineties rave scene, alongside a generous serving of GORE-TEX, of course. Other highlights include a woodland camo flight suit, an acid wash denim two-piece, and a healthy portion of tees inspired by early 2000s CD album covers.

While Palace’s summer collection is mostly more of what we’ve seen before (which is a good thing, by the way), the reveal does look to be in short supply of any collaboration teasers.

As we know, Palace is a sucker for a collaboration and has already teamed with the likes of UGG, PORTER, adidas, and RIMOWA (plus way more) this year alone.

This isn’t to say Palace doesn't have any collaborations in the works, though. If previous seasons are anything to go by, whenever any planned link-ups aren’t shared in seasonal lookbooks, it often means there’s an absolute tonne of them to come. Which, by Palace’s levels, is pretty much service as usual.

While the lookbook itself might not elude to any collabs, Palace took to IG on April 27 to tease an upcoming partnership with camera aficionados Polaroid. At this stage details are sparse, although one would presume there’s a limited-edition co-branded camera en route, right?

Nevertheless a new season means new opportunities for Palace, in the sense that while their mainline collection rolls out weekly, they’ll continue to deliver the myriad of collaboration we’ve come to expect on the side. The only catch this time is we haven’t a clue who the collaborators are!