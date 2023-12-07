Sign up to never miss a drop
Champion's New Sweats Won't Last Forever — And That's a Good Thing

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

It’s hard not to look and feel like you don’t have a care in the world when you pull on a fresh classic Champion sweats and your favorite sneakers. With the release of the brand's Eco Future Reverse Weave collection, it’s even easier to feel relaxed about your place in the grand scheme of things. 

That might sound cheesy, but admit it — as much as we all love clothes, the fashion industry isn't exactly sustainable, despite efforts to cut down on carbon emissions and textile waste. Champion hopes to tackle microplastic pollution — an issue that fashion plays a huge role in — with the development of a new collection made with CiCLO technology, which allows plastic-based fibers like polyester to biodegrade naturally.

Usually, plastic textiles like polyester and nylon don't decompose — they remain in the environment indefinitely. According to a press release, CiCLO helps these synthetic textiles "behave more like natural fibers” once they're discarded. Basically, it makes them more likely to decompose in a way that’s not harmful to the environment they land in eventually (let’s face it, it's inevitable that our closets eventually end up in a landfill).

It’s not just the eco-minded tech that makes these sweats cool, though. The crew neck sweatshirts and joggers, which retail for $90 a piece, come in pastel colorways dyed using natural elements like pomegranate, annatto fruit, and Terminalia chebula. Champion sweats might be timeless when it comes to aesthetics and vibes, but these have an expiration date. Who would have thought that would ever be a good thing when it comes to fashion? 

  • Image on Highsnobiety
