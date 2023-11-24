Lacoste Is Remixing Tennis Wear with the Lineshot

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

( This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. Sponsored Story)

Tennis has undergone an incredible transformation in recent years. Once a sport relegated to the greenlawns of suburban elites, it’s become a game that anyone with a racket and local court can enjoy and excel in.

Improvements in accessibility come in the form of many different changes for the game. Equipment like balls, rackets, and shoes has all become far more affordable for the average consumer, and all without compromises on quality or performance.

AFEW Store for Lacoste, AFEW Store for Lacoste

Lower entry points to the right tennis gear have incentivised local governments to invest more in the sport, further expanding access. Tennis courts are popping up everywhere, from dense urban cores to rural communities across the globe.

The inclusivity and diversity of the tennis community is another crucial factor to what has transformed the sport in recent years. Early trailblazers like Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe shattered racial barriers, with Ashe also advocating for social issues such as HIV and AIDS education . Billie Jean King championed gender equality, paving the way for women's empowerment in tennis. Initiatives like wheelchair tennis and adaptive programs made tennis more inclusive for people with limited mobility.

Through their advocacy, Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King have paved the way for LGBTQ+ athletes to thrive in the world of tennis, fostering an environment where everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, can fully participate. Tennis icons like Venus and Serena Williams have inspired countless new fans to join the sport, and rising stars like Naomi Osaka Emma Raducanu carry the torch as it passes on to new generations.

AFEW Store for Lacoste

Lacoste, one of the most synonymous names in the world of tennis, is doing its part to help an increasingly open tennis community thrive. Rethinking its codes and norms, Lacoste is marking the start of a new generation by transforming classic uniforms of the game into fresh, forward-facing looks. Lacoste’s own tennis expertise and integral part in tennis heritage allow it to be one of the true players in the contemporary footwear arena, and in rethinking the interplay between style and technicality.

Here, Lacoste amplifies and rejuvenates its tennis heritage with a completely new shape: the Lineshot. Using its own rich archive as a source of inspiration, the shoe celebrates the intertwined history of Lacoste and tennis. The new shoe will take its greatest inspiration from the Golden Age of tennis fashion, the ‘90s, and brings the quintessential sportswear look from the era to the current moment.

AFEW Store for Lacoste, AFEW Store for Lacoste

The Lineshot takes inspiration from three key 90s Lacoste tennis performance styles: the Ace OG, the Thunder OG and the Game OG. Each has the signature chunk and beauty of the classic 90s trainers, and each offers a unique take on the ideal sporting shoe. Elements from all-three are remixed into one special new silhouette for the Lineshot.



The circular panel from the outer upper of the Age OG, the dynamically shaped collar from the Thunder OG, and the impressive combination of materials from the Game OG are evident, incorporating both sleek and supple leather, along with textile and mesh elements. Additionally, features like a top of the line ventilation system, a leather toe bumper, and pivot point in the outsole contribute to the overall design that stays true to the shoes utility on the tennis court. Completing the retro vibe, a vintage label on the tongue enhances the nostalgic feel reminiscent of the 90s.

The Lineshot serves as a bridge between the nostalgia of Lacoste's storied tennis legacy and the dynamic evolution of sportswear. It embodies the brand's enduring connection to the sport's traditions while infusing it with a contemporary sensibility that's ready to meet the demands of tomorrow's athletes. This unique blend of heritage and innovation in the Lineshot ensures that it not only resonates with tennis enthusiasts but also continues to shape the future of sports footwear.