Capitalism Really Popped Off This Year: What We Bought & Loved (& Maybe Hated) in 2023

More often than not, a Highsnobiety editor's day can be summed up with a single TikTok sound: "Capitalism really popped off today, ladies." Working for a publication that prides itself on curating the best of the best in fashion, footwear, and beauty means we're exposed to an abundance of product — and more often than not, the products we come across at work influence our purchases.

That said, not everything we buy hits — that's just the nature of shopping. As we approach 2024, Team Highsnobiety reflects on the best and worst things we bought in 2023, from cashmere onesies to useless steamers.

Jake Silbert, News Director

Best: (Temporarily) rent-stabilized apartment

I’ve had to move to a new apartment literally every two years due to rent hikes but for the first time since I moved to New York, I can afford to stay in one place… for now.

Getty Images

Worst: The Row Silk-Lined T-Shirt

I went to The Row sample sale and all I got was this insanely expensive T-shirt.

Arianna Shooshani - Social Media Manager

Best: Naadam Cashmere Jumpsuit

I purchased a fully cashmere onesie and I do not have one regret. I live in this thing. I look kind of stupid in it but I’ve never been more cozy.

Naadam

Worst: SC103 Silver Cocoon Sac

This bag was so cute and fun until I put my laptop in and it ripped a sizeable hole right through the thin material. Maybe I’m the one at fault? Unsure.

Tora Northman, Senior Social Media Manager

Best: Bottega Veneta Teen Jodie

Perhaps an incredibly irresponsible and expensive investment, but I’ve been using it pretty much every single day. No regrets!

Bottega Veneta

Worst: An expensive steamer

It's not a bad steamer, but I didn't do my research and used tap water in it. The water in London is really hard, so my steamer built up a bunch of limescale and broke after only a few months of use. A mistake I definitely won’t make again!

Tayler Willson, Style Writer

Best: HOKA x J.L-A.L Tor Ultra

This year I became an actual father to an IRL baby and as such, I had to switch up my footwear game. Enter HOKA’s Tor Ultra, the super chunky shoe that not only has the perfect sole for closing doors when my hands are full, but they’re also easily wipeable — which, as any parent is well aware, is absolutely essential.

Highsnobiety

Worst: A wine cooler

Our kitchen designer told us that one of these 18-bottle slimline bad boys would fit perfectly into the 300mm gap we had left to fill in our new units. It doesn’t and the door doesn’t open properly. I cannot return it. Waste of money.

Morgan Smith, Style Writer

Best: Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Photon Dust”

I lived in the Vomero 5 this year. The model itself is super comfortable — this silver colorway is just the cherry on top. I love all my sneakers, but these take the cake.

Size?

Worst: Target Pleated Skirt

I’ve been a big fan of Target’s Future Collective collections, but this pleated midi skirt was not it, quality-wise at least. But hey — you get what you pay for.

Munashe Ashlyn - Social Media Editor

Best: NYX Lift & Snatch! Brow Tint Pen

This is a complete game changer. The NYX Lift & Snatch! pen creates lifelike faux hairs that, as someone with very sparse brows, I desperately need. My eyebrows look amazing in pictures, AKA shameless selfies.

Nyx

Worst: My steamer

Though my steamer is a wonderful contraption, I recently discovered that my iron already has a powerful steaming function, rendering my purchase unnecessary.

Oluschi Harmon, Social Media Intern

Best: Bread Beauty Supply Kit-1 wash

After years of searching for the perfect wash routine, I stumbled across Bread Beauty Supply, a Black-owned brand that has transformed my hair. I have 4A and 4B curls, and this wash kit significantly simplifies my hair routine. It doesn't hurt that the products look great in my shower.

Bread Beauty Supply

Worst: GANNI Country Boots

Three months ago, I might have chosen these boots as my best purchase of 2023. However, I made the foolish decision to wear them an outdoor concert during a rainstorm. Since then, they haven't been the same. This is definitely my fault, but that doesn't make the loss hurt less. R.I.P.

Tom Barker, Style Editor

Best: Ronning x Solovair Type 0-2 Walking Boot

After breaking in these boots (a painful process that I’d rather not talk about), I’ve worn them almost every day. They’re incredibly comfy, and I’m yet to find trousers that they don’t look good with.

Ronning

Worst: IKEA non-stick pan

Buying one of IKEA's more premium pans felt like a very mature decision at the time. But a few weeks later, I’m blindly accusing friends of scratching the non-stick coating and falling into a TikTok rabbit hole convincing me that non-stick pans are toxic. Though Google tells me non-stick cookware is safe, I still don’t fully trust this pan.

Alexandra Pauly, Beauty Editor

Best: Vintage Jaeger-LeCoultre

After years of resisting the allure of a well-made wristwatch, I caved and started browsing vintage Piagets. My search led me to Peter Suchy Jewelers in Connecticut, where I unexpectedly fell in love with a '90s Jaeger-LeCoultre. It looks good and keeps perfect time — what more could I ask for?

Getty Images

Worst: Wayfair brand curtains

They get the job done, but they're probably the least aesthetically pleasing thing in my apartment.

Viviana Harris, Social Media Intern

Best: G.H. Bass Whitney Weejuns

This year, I’ve slowly transitioned from wearing sneakers to dress shoes on a daily basis. In the process, I’ve become a big fan of loafers. G.H. Bass' classic Weejuns are both elevated and casual — you just can’t go wrong.

G.H.Bass

Worst: Revlon Hair Straightening Brush

There’s nothing explicitly wrong with this brush. I know the device has diehard fans on TikTok, but I have yet to use it after purchasing it a few months ago. I have curly hair, type 3B to be exact, and decided I want to start straightening it once in a while. Yet the brush remains in its box, untouched, because actually using it seems like a daunting task. Who knows, maybe it’ll see the light of day in 2024?