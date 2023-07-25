Sign up to never miss a drop
Patta FW23 Is a Thrifter's Paradise

Highsnobiety

Patta's Fall/Winter 2023 collection pays homage to the days when the thrill of discovery awaited thrifters at every turn. It celebrates the art of thrifting during the early 2000s and invites you to awaken your inner treasure hunter and dive into a world of sartorial wonders.

For Patta, this was a period all about adventure. Not the sort of adventure that’ll see you traipsing through the wilderness on horseback in nothing but a rucksack full of essentials, but the type where you’ll find yourself roaming through mountains of vintage clothing and unknowingly sifting through the niche stories they hold.

FW23 brings back the essence of the timeless patterns that made our wardrobes a selection of vintage gems (including the 2000s’ obsession with camo) and recreates a feeling of exclusivity by offering a curated selection of pieces that epitomize the early noughties.

Transporting you to the heart of 2000's thrift stores, Patta remembers when army surplus was mixed effortlessly with American vintage. Camo on camo takes centre stage and invites you to embrace the art of layering and self-expression.

The collection's palette mirrors the vibrant energy of the era, boasting a mishmash of colours and prints that ignite nostalgia and inspire creativity. The pieces embody the soul of the early zeros updated in modern fits and silhouettes.

So, with that in mind ask yourself this: are you ready to embark into a thrifter's paradise? We are.

