Patta's Danner Collab Proves It Can Do Anything

If Patta’s recently-leaked Danner collaboration tells us anything, it’s that the Dutch streetwear label can turn its hand to almost any type of shoe.

Images of a Patta-fied take on Danner’s Light Boots began surfacing online less than a day after the Amsterdam-based brand teased the forthcoming collaboration on its official Instagram account.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The post confirmed a release date of December 15, though there was no clear sight of what the collaborative Patta x Danner boot might look like.

Luckily (for us, anyway), photos of the end result landed on our social feeds on the morning of December 11 and, let me tell you, they’re just as great as I expected.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Taking on Danner’s Light Boot, a silhouette that’s been a part of the American label’s line up for nearly 50 years, Patta has opted for a mismatched green and red logo motifs on either side of the shoe, with rope laces, and a chunky Vibram sole underfoot.

@lesyndromekr

Made to the same design as the Danner classic, Patta’s boot features 1000D Cordura Nylon side panels, full Gore-Tex lining, fiber-glass shank for support and stability, and premium full-grain leather uppers.

1 / 3 @lesyndromekr

Danner is the just latest in a long list of brands to have teamed up with Patta for a footwear release in the last few years.

However, unlike the majority, the end result this time isn’t a sneaker, but a hiking boot, which only exemplifies the fact that Patta can make, well, anything look great.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Sure, you’d expect a streetwear label to be able to create sought-after sneakers. You might even understand why that could also lend itself well to a summer sandal, too.

A hiking boot, though? That’s a different realm completely. Yet, alongside Danner, Patta has proven that it’s more or less capable of anything — especially when it comes to shoes.