And Then Patta's Next Nike Shoe Appeared

Despite rumors of an Air Max 1 sneaker floating around, another Patta and Nike shoe has snuck into the conversation...along with first looks.

Samples of Patta and Nike's other shoe hit the internet recently, revealing a colorful, Patta-ful take on the Air Huarache Plus sneaker.

Patta continues to explore that purple-ish pink — or pinkish purple, depending on your vibe — as seen on the brand's previous Air Max 1 and Air Max Plus sneakers. The signature eye-catching color dressed the Air Huarache Plus' traditional strap-in lace system, grid-patterned tongue, and heel pull tab.

Calmer hues like grey and white strike the sneaker's mesh and leather panels, while light beige tops the Air Huarache Plus' thick sole, which differs from its traditional base.

Interestingly, Patta's Air Huarache Plus ditches the shoe's usual sole in exchange for a chunky Air Zoom sole borrowed from the Nike Pegasus 40 shoes.

While I'm not exactly over the moon about the new Pattas, I dig the new sole. It gives the runner more of a modern appeal.

The Patta x Nike Air Huarache certainly comes as a surprise to us sneaker fans. While the Amsterdam-based label and the Swoosh were said to be cooking up another Air Max 1, there have been no talks of this new model until now.

Patta and Nike haven't confirmed (or denied) the Air Huarache Plus sneakers. But say the pairs do turn out to be really happening, my guess is the shoe will release sometime in 2024.

Patta blessed us with plenty of great shoes this year, from those FC Barcelona Nikes to the lucky Converse collab to a bunch of New Balances.

From the looks of it, the label is already getting its 2024 sneakers in a row. Though we've got some ideas of what we may be working with, we'll have to patiently wait for official confirmation from Patta and the Swoosh.