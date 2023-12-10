Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

And Then Patta's Next Nike Shoe Appeared

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Despite rumors of an Air Max 1 sneaker floating around, another Patta and Nike shoe has snuck into the conversation...along with first looks.

Samples of Patta and Nike's other shoe hit the internet recently, revealing a colorful, Patta-ful take on the Air Huarache Plus sneaker.

Patta continues to explore that purple-ish pink — or pinkish purple, depending on your vibe — as seen on the brand's previous Air Max 1 and Air Max Plus sneakers. The signature eye-catching color dressed the Air Huarache Plus' traditional strap-in lace system, grid-patterned tongue, and heel pull tab.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Calmer hues like grey and white strike the sneaker's mesh and leather panels, while light beige tops the Air Huarache Plus' thick sole, which differs from its traditional base.

Interestingly, Patta's Air Huarache Plus ditches the shoe's usual sole in exchange for a chunky Air Zoom sole borrowed from the Nike Pegasus 40 shoes.

While I'm not exactly over the moon about the new Pattas, I dig the new sole. It gives the runner more of a modern appeal.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Patta x Nike Air Huarache certainly comes as a surprise to us sneaker fans. While the Amsterdam-based label and the Swoosh were said to be cooking up another Air Max 1, there have been no talks of this new model until now.

Patta and Nike haven't confirmed (or denied) the Air Huarache Plus sneakers. But say the pairs do turn out to be really happening, my guess is the shoe will release sometime in 2024.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Patta blessed us with plenty of great shoes this year, from those FC Barcelona Nikes to the lucky Converse collab to a bunch of New Balances.

From the looks of it, the label is already getting its 2024 sneakers in a row. Though we've got some ideas of what we may be working with, we'll have to patiently wait for official confirmation from Patta and the Swoosh.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Flesh
Oakley Factory Team
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Saikuru Jacket
The North Face
$265
Image on Highsnobiety
Ribbed Wool Beanie
Stone Island
$185
We Recommend
  • how to lace shoes Lacing sneakers
    Watch Our Step-by-Step Guide to Lacing Your Sneakers Properly
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A-COLD-WALL*'s Air Max Plus Three-Pack Is Maximum Minimalism
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Retro Basketball Shoes to Shop Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme Said Nike's AF1 Ain't Baroque, so Why Not Fix It?
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    "UNC Toe" Is the Nike Air Jordan 1 At Its Very Best
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • patta nike air huarache
    And Then Patta's Next Nike Shoe Appeared
    • Sneakers
  • Two models and a dog wear Tyler, the Creator's beige le FLEUR* puffer jackets
    Tyler, the Creator's Luxury Label Is Now a Full-Fledged Clothing Brand
    • Style
  • travis scott john mcenroe nike mac attack shoes
    Travis Scott, John McEnroe, & the Nike Mac Attack Drama
    • Sneakers
  • cardi b y/project boots outfit
    Rehearsals Won't Stop Cardi B From Servin'
    • Style
  • kendrick lamar wales bonner outfit
    No Thoughts, Just Kendrick Lamar in a Sublime Wales Bonner 'Fit
    • Style
  • AXE x Market Scented Stealie Hoodie
    EXCLUSIVE: This Hoodie Smells Like Your Middle School Crush
    • Beauty
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023