Pharrell's Phabulously Phat adidas Sneaker Is the Real Deal

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
adidas
Every time a new Louis Vuitton presentation rolls around, we tend to get more than just new clothes and accessories by Pharrell Williams. Ahead of his star-studded LV show, Mr. Williams packed out the week with events hosted by his other extensions like auction house Joopiter and beauty brand Humanrace, which partnered with Paris' new Dover Street Market.

Indeed, the musician has been known to store a few surprises up his signature cowboy hat. However, the latest treat is coming from Pharrell's feet.

Ah yes, there they go again: those phabolously phat adidas Superstars. No slim summery Sambas here.

Back in April, Pharrell casually flexed the big adidas steppers while posing for a flick with BLACKPINK star Rosé (a pretty iconic teaser, TBH). And while revealing his latest Louis Vuitton offering, Pharrell gave us yet another taste of those very chunky Superstars.

The adidas sneakers are part of Pharrell and adidas' next collaboration together, which involves a trio of Superstar sneakers. The musician has taken on the iconic model previously, offered in his usual rainbow wheel of flavors. However, those pairs weren't nearly as chonky as the latest.

The ones laced up on Pharrell's feet are the adidas Superstar 92, also fittingly nicknamed the "Double Wide."

The Pharrell x adidas Superstar 92 is undoubtedly fitting for Skateboard P, taking on the beefy proportions and padded cushiness seen in earlier skate shoes. According to the brands, dramatic 90s footwear and snowboard boots were on the mood board.

Pharrell's Superstar 92 is joined by two other models, the 72 and 82, which were seen for the first time on a few of Pharrell's "phriends" during fashion week.

The mystery remains as to when exactly Pharrell and adidas will unleash the new chonky sneaker. But with Pharrell and his closest friends stomping around in them, perhaps the thicc Superstar's arrival is closer than we think.  

Morgan Smith
Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
