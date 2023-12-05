Sign up to never miss a drop
Oakley Factory Team's Newest Sneakers Are From Another Planet

The Oakley Factory Team, a footwear-focused line created with Brain Dead, has been digging into Oakley's archives and bringing back its often-overlooked sneakers. And, as was proven in its FW23 showcase, there are a lot of good sneakers in those archives.

The most recent release from that FW23 season is comprised of the Oakley Factory Team Edge Boot and Flesh Shoes — models that are from another planet, according to the research-focused line.

In a statement by Oakley Factory Team, it says that these latest shoes: "Don't come from Earth, as you can see. They exist today, in the present, as an artifact of future yoctoseconds to come. They belong to the present, and they exist in the future too. "

While there is (a lot of) hyperbole at play with that statement, the shoes really do look as though they come from another planet — especially in the case of the Flesh Sandal.

The slip-on shoe has wavy curved paneling across the upper while the bulky sole unit, when looked at directly from the bottom, could easily be from a sci-fi movie. At first glance, the protruding oval shapes that line either side of the shoe certainly don't look as though they're from a sneaker outsole.

Arriving with two new makeovers (a neon green and a rose taupe pair) the sandal is joined by its close relative, the Flesh Sneaker, and a brand new model, the Edge Boot.

An outdoor-ready shoe made from nubuck, and the only pair in this pack featuring laces, the rugged shoe borrows elements from the old Oakley Nail and combines it with a deep-ridged sole unit from its Chop Saw model.

This sneaker pack is available from December 5 at 10 AM Pacific Time via Oakley and Brain Dead's physical and online stores along with select retailers (including the Highsnobiety Shop).

The shoes are coming from another planet to a store near you.

