Supreme's Nike Drop Is Sneaker-Free, Surprisingly

It's another busy Supreme season with brand-new storefronts (exclusive pieces included) and incredibly hyped collaborations. After finally delivering its long-awaited MM6 Maison Margiela team-up, Supreme is back at it with frequent collaborator Nike for a fresh offering...that's free of sneakers.

Well, sort of. Supreme's Nike Air Max Dn sneaker makes a cameo in the Nike collaboration teaser shared on Instagram. But Supreme's take on Nike Dynamic Air dropped way back in February of this year.

With the latest Nike preview, Supreme fans were probably hoping for a taste — or better yet, an official launch — of the brand's anticipated Nike SB Air Darwin Low collab. Leaked in 2023, the collaborative Darwin Low sneakers are expected to arrive in several flavors during the Spring '24 season.

Basically, Supreme's Nike SB shoes should drop any day now.

While Supreme takes its precious time with its Air Darwin shoes, it's not letting fans go completely hungry for Supreme x Nike goods. In a full reveal, Supreme's Nike collection drops off generous amount of hoodies, track pants, denim puffer vests, and airy messh tops.

As seen in the preview, it looks like we'll also be in for some collaborative lightweight track jackets realized in summer-worthy colors and ombré patterns — all set to release on Thursday, April 18 on Supreme's website.

Supreme's collections are massive, resulting in several weeks of drops for a given season. In other words, patience, Supreme lovers. There's still plenty of time for Supreme's Nike SB Air Darwin Low sneakers to make an appearance (hopefully).